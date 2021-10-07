Police need help identifying man involved in Burlington attack

On Wednesday, October 6th, the Burlington Police received a 911 call for about a female who was assaulted by a black male.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicated the victim was struck multiple times in the face and head with a cleated snowshoe. The victim was transported to UVMMC for medical treatment for her facial injuries.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and random according to surveillance video.

The Burlington Police are looking for help in identifying the male in question. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25-35 years old, 5’10”-5’11”, medium build and a large beard. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, dark blue basketball shorts with a black stripe and no shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police

Department at (802) 658-2704.