Burlington, VT – The Burlington Police Department has launched a search for Tenzin Choyang, 30, of Woodside, New York, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Choyang was last seen in Stowe, Vermont, where he had planned to embark on a hike up Mount Mansfield.

According to authorities, Choyang was last heard from on Monday around 12:05 am. Following the notification of his disappearance, an officer from the BPD spoke with the concerned family, who revealed that Choyang’s return flight home had been canceled and he had not made any arrangements for an alternative date or time.

Choyang was last observed wearing blue and white sneakers, a dark ball cap, black pants and a gray t-shirt. He was also seen carrying a bright neon yellow and green duffel bag. He is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Search efforts are currently underway with assistance from the Stowe Police Department. Both agencies are working diligently to locate Choyang and ensure his safe return.

The BPD is urging anyone with information regarding Choyang’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the ongoing search by contacting the Burlington Police Department or the Stowe Police Department.

Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.