MONTPELIER, Vt. – A girl was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center after she was hit by a car at the intersection of Main and Schools Streets in Montpelier.

It happened after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Lance Tobey, 27, of Montpelier was driving a Pontiac Vibe when the girl was struck.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, her condition is not currently known.

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

If you know anything, call (802) 223-3445.