Police: Person of interest in Winooski woman’s death presumed dead

Police say a person of interest in the case of a woman’s death last week is presumed dead after jumping head first into the Winooski River.

The Winooski Police Department released a statement Friday saying the day before Hannah Keyes’ body was found, her fiance, Keith Gaston, was seen on surveillance video parking his car on West Canal Street in Winooksi, walking over to the Riverwalk and then diving head first into the water.

Police say Gaston did not resurface on camera, and due to depth and speed of the river, it was unlikely he survived.

Keye was found dead in her apartment last Saturday. Police were looking to question Gaston as a person of interest in the case on Thursday.

The investigation into Keye’s death is ongoing and police believe there are no other persons of interest. Her cause of death has yet to be determined.

Police say efforts to locate Gaston’s body will take place in the future.