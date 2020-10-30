Police: Pickup driver crashes into parked cruiser on I-93 in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a pickup truck crashed into the rear of a police cruiser that was in the breakdown lane of southbound Interstate 93, throwing a trooper from the vehicle.

Police said Trooper Doug Bailey was in Londonderry, parked behind a vehicle that had been in a crash Friday. His emergency lights were on and he was leaving his cruiser when the pickup spun out of control and crashed. The cruiser spun off the side of I-93. Bailey was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

No one else was hurt, including the 16-year-old driver of the pickup. There was light snow on the road.

A preliminary investigation shows that the driver was traveling too fast for the weather.