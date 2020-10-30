Police: Pickup driver crashes into parked cruiser on I-93 in New Hampshire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a pickup truck crashed into the rear of a police cruiser that was in the breakdown lane of southbound Interstate 93, throwing a trooper from the vehicle.

Police said Trooper Doug Bailey was in Londonderry, parked behind a vehicle that had been in a crash Friday. His emergency lights were on and he was leaving his cruiser when the pickup spun out of control and crashed. The cruiser spun off the side of I-93. Bailey was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

No one else was hurt, including the 16-year-old driver of the pickup. There was light snow on the road.

A preliminary investigation shows that the driver was traveling too fast for the weather.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog