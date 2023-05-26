Winooski, VT – Winooski Police responded to a gas station on Main Street Friday morning. There was a significant presence at the Citgo at Main and Bellevue. Police set up crime scene tape and fencing to block the view for onlookers and passing cars. Several police squad cars, a police motorcycle and a fire truck were on scene.

Investigators appeared to be focused on a white Dodge pickup truck parked at the gas station.

At this point, Winooski Police are not commenting on what is happening, only saying that there is an “open investigation” and more details would be released.

Despite the police presence, traffic was not impacted on either Main or Bellevue Streets. This story will be updated as information is released.