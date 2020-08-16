Police recapture Lyndonville man who escaped custody through courthouse bathroom window

The fugitive from Lyndonville who got away from police on Friday by climbing out of a bathroom window at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury is back in custody.

The Lyndonville Police wrote in an email that they got a tip from Vermont State Police on Saturday that Travis Johnson, 33, was in a car at the White Market Plaza on Memorial Drive. Johnson was still there when officers arrived, and they recaptured him without further incident. Police wrote that a passing motorist also assisted in the search.

Johnson is being held at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on the two outstanding warrants that led to his arrest on Friday. Charges from the subsequent escape are still pending.