Burlington, VT — Police received multiple calls about gunfire in City Hall Park on Wednesday evening.

Police say they found ballistics evidence at the scene. Witnesses told officers that a man parked a white truck on College Street before confronting another man in City Hall Park.

The first man then fired three shots. Police say they do not believe anyone was hit. Both men then fled the scene.

This marks the 24th gunfire incident in 2022. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 802-658-2704.