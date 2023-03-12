Police are at Burlington International Airport to respond to a report of an aircraft under duress.

The aircraft is a United Express passenger jet. Authorities had not yet verified Sunday evening what scheduled flight was using the aircraft or how many passengers and crew were aboard. However, police dogs could be seen on the airport tarmac near the plane.

South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said that his department is assisting the Burlington Police at BTV. The airport is technically located in South Burlington, but the Burlington P.D. has jurisdiction over the property.

Chief Burke added that the situation is a Phase 5 response. Phase 5 is the FAA’s highest classification for emergency alerts at airports. A Phase 5 alert means two things: there’s an emergency involving an aircraft with 30 or more people aboard, and major resources from outside the airport grounds are necessary to respond to the situation.

A reporter and videographer are at the airport as of this writing, and we’ll provide further updates as we learn of them.