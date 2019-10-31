Police: Robbery fails when clerk just says “no”, suspect leaves

Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Taft Corners Jolley Mobil Station in Williston Wednesday night.

Police say around 9:41 PM a man walked in an demanded money from the clerk while gesturing to indicate he was armed, but he left after the clerk told him “no”.

The suspect was a white male with a partial tattoo visible in this photo. He was wearing blue jeans and a backwards light colored hoody with eye holes cut out of the hood.

Anyone with more information on the incident or who can identify the man in the photo can contact the Williston Police Department at 802-878-6611.