Police: Rutland man killed in October shootout with police shot cousin to death hours earlier

Vermont State Police say they have determined that the man killed in an October shootout with Rutland Police fatally shot his cousin shortly before his own death.

Nicholas Louras, 34, of Rutland, was found dead in Salisbury hours after Christopher G. Louras, 33, the son of Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras, was killed by police. Police said the Ocotber 8, 2019, confrontation with Christopher G. Louras began when he allegedly fired at the Rutland City Police building, then led officers on a high-speed chase. Louras was shot in the exchange of gunfire in a parking lot off Evelyn Street.

While police were investigating that case, they learned hours later that Nicholas Louras’ body had been found alongside along Vermont Route 53 in Salisbury.

State police say other aspects of the case, including the time line of events, remain under investigation, and police ask that anyone with information call the Rutland barracks at 802-773-9101.