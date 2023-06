South Burlington, VT – Police say an Essex Junction woman stole a 7-thousand dollar engagement ring, last month. 36-year-old Amanda Brunelle was arrested Friday.

Investigators say she went into Bella Lusso Jewelry, on Dorset Street, on May 27th. Police say Brunelle asked to see the ring, then took off. But, the engagement ring has not been found.

On Monday Brunelle was arraigned in Chittenden Superior Court.