Vermont State Police want to find the man shown in the included picture.

Investigators believe he was involved in some way in the theft of a truck, a trailer and an all-terrain vehicle in Richford on September 14. However, police are not saying that he’s a suspect.

A silver Toyota Tundra pickup truck was stolen at Wetherby’s Quick Stop on Main Street just after 12:30 that afternoon. It has the Vermont truck license plate 391A783, and its owner was inside the store at the time. The truck was also towing a trailer that had a black Polaris Rzr side-by-side ATV on it. The side-by-side has the Vermont ATV plate 531AWP.

The truck, the trailer and the ATV have not been found. If you know who the man in the picture is, troopers are asking you to call the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.