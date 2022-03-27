Authorities in southern Vermont are asking for help to find a Bennington County woman who’s been missing for more than 24 hours.

Vermont State Police say Mary Reid, 53, of Searsburg was reported missing shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday from the area near Route 9. There’s no indication of when anyone last saw her, and troopers don’t have a physical description of her available, either.

If you know where she might be, troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks are asking you to give them a call at (802) 444-5421.