St. Albans, VT– What was a quiet afternoon at the Lower Welden Apartments in St. Albans quickly turned into a large police scene around noon time. But this was no emergency call; Sheriff John Grismore says this was a planned operation.

Nobody was hurt Wednesday afternoon as the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office planned a large operation on the residential street.

Grismore says a search warrant coordinated with St. Albans City Police and Vermont State Police was in progress around 12 p.m. on Lower Welden Street. He says the search was related to multiple guns stolen from a location in St. Albans Town.

The sheriff couldn’t say exactly where the guns were stolen from or how many individuals were involved, but he says multiple people stole a handful of guns of an undisclosed type on October 16th. The firearms were reportedly given to someone living in the apartment in a “guns-for-drugs transaction.”

Grismore says the warrant was originally for one apartment, but the search shortly grew.

“We gained some intel which allowed us to expand our search to other units,” says Grismore.

Police could be heard over a loudspeaker to get people in custody.

Grismore says a number of people were eventually detained and have since been released. One person was arrested on an unrelated charge.

The scene was mostly packed up around 1:30 p.m., and police and ATF officials conducted a search of the unit afterwards.

The sheriff says there was never any danger to the public or to the community in the complex.

“We take gun thefts very seriously,” Grismore says. “So, we’re going to deploy all the folks and resources we have to continue this investigation.”

A parent at the St. Albans City School confirmed students were sent into lockdown because of a “threat” about eight blocks away. Once the scene was packed up, school dismissal went smooth.

Grismore says the investigation is still ongoing and says a handful of arrests are expected in the coming days.