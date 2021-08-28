Police search for suspect in burglary at Brownington business

Vermont State Police are looking for a man whom they accuse of breaking into and robbing a business in Brownington.

In an email, investigators wrote that it happened at the Evansville Trading Post on Evansville Road at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The White man seen in the accompanying picture from a surveillance camera is believed to have broken a window, entering the business through that window and stealing several different brands of cigarettes.

He was last reported seen driving westbound, away from the store, on Route 58 in a dark-colored vehicle. Troopers wrote that it was likely either a minivan or a sport utility vehicle. The suspect was said to be 6’1″ to 6’3″ tall, wearing a red bandanna, a black hooded sweatshirt and gym shorts.

Call the VSP Derby barracks at (802)334-8881 if you know anything about this case.