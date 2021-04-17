Police continue searching for suspects in separate Thursday shots fired incidents

Vermont State Police were still busy on Saturday investigating two unrelated shots-fired incidents which took place on Thursday. One took place late that night in Brighton; the other happened early that morning in Whiting.

The Brighton incident happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Railroad Street. Rebecca Ray, 29, called police to report that someone fired shots at her home and drove away in a light-colored car with a loud exhaust. Investigators found three bullets in the front door that had been fired through a porch window. No one was hurt.

However, Ray had an outstanding warrant for providing false information to law enforcement, and troopers arrested her on that warrant. She was taken to Northern State Correctional in Newport; it wasn’t clear Saturday night if she was still being held there.

If you know anything more about the Brighton incident, state troopers from the Derby barracks are asking you to call them at (802) 334-8881.

Meanwhile, the incident in Whiting took place shortly after 5:00 a.m. on West Road. Investigators say someone fired nine bullets at a home there. They found several shell casings in the road and also collected evidence from inside the house.

As was the case in Brighton, no one was hurt. Police from the New Haven barracks are asking you to call them at (802) 388-4919 if you have any further information about the Whiting incident.