Police search for suspects in shooting deaths of cows in Orwell

Vermont State Police are looking for several people whom they believe shot and killed cows in Orwell. It happened on Friday near the intersection of Route 73 and Horton Road.

VSP got a call shortly before 11:00 p.m. about people who’d been seen shooting the cows from a pickup truck. Once troopers arrived, they found six dead cows with bullet wounds.

Investigators checked several farms nearby in an attempt to find the cows’ owners but couldn’t locate them. If you know anything further about what happened, call the New Haven barracks at (802) 388-4919.