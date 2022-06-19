Vermont State Police want to know more about a shooting in Waterbury from late Saturday night.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m., three people were inside a car parked behind the Gulf gas station on North Main Street when three unknown young White men walked up to it. Troopers say one of them struck the driver, James Eggleston, 20, of Hudson Falls, New York, over the head with a gun and shot him in the upper torso.

Eggleston was treated at UVM Medical Center and released. The unknown young White men ran away before help arrived. Two other people were with Eggleston inside the car; they were not injured.

Police believe that the shooting was an isolated incident and that there’s no safety risk to the general public. If you know anything else about what happened, call the VSP Berlin barracks at (802) 229-9191.