Vermont State Police are searching for both a pickup truck that crashed into an exit sign on Interstate 89 South and the person driving it.

The crash took place at about 6:30 Wednesday evening at Exit 9 in Middlesex; investigators did not release any information about the incident until Sunday. The truck and its driver were gone before police arrived.

Based upon debris they found at the scene, troopers believe the truck was a blue 2013 to 2017 Toyota Tundra. It had a tan-colored cap on its bed that broke away due to the impact and was left behind. The truck should also have moderate damage to the front end.

Call the VSP Berlin barracks at (802) 229-9191 if you know anything else.