Vermont State Police have issued a warrant for a 20-year-old Jay man accused of attempted sexual assault and aggravated assault.

On Sept. 29 in Albany, Vermont, police say Samuel Ortiz, 20, allegedly strangled the victim while attempting to engage in a sexual act.

Troopers have been unable to locate Ortiz and his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Ortiz is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at (802)334-8881.