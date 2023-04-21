Morrisville, VT – Vermont State Police and several other agencies are looking for a man after a shooting incident in Morrisville.

The suspect is identified as Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville. Police believe he is armed and dangerous. Police say the incident begans with a report of a domestic disturbance at an apartment near Upper Main Street and Pleasant Street. According to VSP, an officer from the Morristown Police Department responded, was met with gunfire and returned fire. The suspect then ran away.

Police say Lovell is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-style jacket, dark pants and a red ballcap. They say he does not have access to a vehicle and is still believed to be in the general area. Anyone who sees him should not approach and instead immediately call 911.

Henry Lovell, 24 – Courtesy: Vermont State Police

Police are alerting people in Morrisville to expect a considerable law-enforcement presence and are advised to avoid the area. People living in the area of Upper Main and Pleasant streets should lock their doors and report any suspicious activity or people immediately to police.

We will continue to update this story as events develop.