Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department is asking for help with identifying a male suspect who has been linked to several incidents in May.

On May 5, female residents of the Burlington Hillside neighborhood found that an individual had climbed through a bedroom window and stolen many items. These items included electronics, passports, checkbooks, and clothing.

On May 6, a male suspect entered a bank in Winooski and tried to cash one of the stolen checks. He left the scene with a female accomplice in a stolen van, and when the owner of the van attempted to follow them, the woman pointed a handgun at the owner. They also crashed the stolen van into the vehicle that the owner was following them in. The van was later discovered in Shelburne, where another vehicle was stolen.

Police have released video stills of the male suspect. He appears to have a cast on his right wrist, and has many distinct tattoos. Anyone with information about the incidents or are able to help identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Eric Kratochvil at 802-540-2308.