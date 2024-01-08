Police are asking for the publics help at this time after a man reportedly stole two Stihl saws back in November of 2023. The say he walked into the store on two separate back-to-back days and walked out without paying.

In the picture below, the person in question appears to be wearing a hat, blue jacket, jeans, and light brown boots. He also appears to be Caucasian.

At this time, police do not have a name of man they are searching for. They say it happened at the location in Ferrisburgh. If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the man, you are asked to call police immediately.