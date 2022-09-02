Barton, VT — The TD Bank on Main Street in Barton was robbed at around 6 pm on Friday. Police say the male left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and fled south on Main Street by foot. No one was reported injured during the robbery.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect. The unidentified male is described as a shorter white male and can be seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black hat, and gray colored pants.





Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.

It should be noted that the TD Bank branch in Barton has dealt with robbery in recent years. In 2021, an armed robbery took place on February 4.