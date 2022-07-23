Plattsburgh, NY — New York law enforcement is searching for a kayaker after an overturned kayak had been reported on the Saranac River. The initial report came in at 9:00 pm on Friday but police have yet to locate the female kayaker.
The boat was found in the vicinity of Brown Road. The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team and local Fire and Water Rescue Teams are continuing the search today.
