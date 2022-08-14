Vermont State Police asked for help on Sunday in finding a man from Richford who’d been missing for more than 24 hours.

Kenneth Cameron, 35, was last seen at about 3:00 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue in Richford. Family members reported him missing shortly after 12:30 p.m Sunday.

Cameron reportedly stands 5’8″ tall and has a slim build, weighing about 135 pounds. There was no indication of where he may have been going when he disappeared.

If you might know where Cameron is, give the VSP St. Albans barracks a call at (802) 524-5993.