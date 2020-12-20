Police searching for suspect in St. Johnsbury armed robbery

Police in the Northeast Kingdom are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store. It happened at about 12:00 noon Saturday at the Champlain Farms store in St. Johnsbury.

In an emailed statement, investigators wrote that a white male robbed a clerk at knifepoint of an unknown amount of cash before walking out of the store onto Railroad Street, heading north. He is about 6’2″ tall and was said to be wearing a tan face covering, a blue jacket and black overalls that were stained with paint.

The suspect is believed to have changed into those clothes shortly before the incident; a police dog reportedly found, behind a nearby building, the previous outfit that he’d changed out of. The St. Johnsbury Police Department is asking anyone who has further information to call them at (802) 748-2314.

