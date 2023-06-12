South Burlington, VT– Police want to know who was following a jogger Sunday night after two people “suspiciously” tried to cut the runner off her path. At around 7:41 p.m. the 18-year-old female reported being followed by a moped and a pickup truck.

“I can’t understate how safe Northwestern Vermont is. But we’re not immune,” says South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke.

It was an evening jog that turned into a scary situation. The runner, whose name was not released by police, was jogging on Grandview Drive when she noticed she was being followed.

“We took a report from a female jogger, she perceived having been followed by two vehicles, one being a moped, the other being a gray truck. The moped kind of cutting her off a few times on the sidewalk and the truck being in the area,” says Chief Burke.

Police say the moped appeared to be in contact with the truck, but neither driver was able to make physical contact with the victim. The runner was able to call 911. Already being in the area of Dorset Street and Kennedy Drive, police directed her to the fire station for safety.

Police say the vehicles fled south on Dorset Street, and Burke adds police are looking at surveillance footage to piece together what happened.

According to Burke, it’s a safe area, but he says to call the police if you feel unsafe or ever believe you’re being followed.

“This was a neighborhood with a high concentration of population; you can make a scene, try to get someone’s attention. But the best advice always is to be vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings. Let someone at home know where you’re going to go and what time you think you’re going to be back. And if something is making you feel unsafe, call the police,” says Burke.

Police describe the moped driver as a white male in a blue hat and a short sleeve shirt, and the pickup truck was gray. Burke is asking anyone who may have been in the area to call South Burlington Police.