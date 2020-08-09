Police searching for witnesses to deadly Morristown pedestrian crash

Police in Morristown are looking into what may have led up to a crash that killed a pedestrian. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday on Brooklyn Street in front of Northgate Plaza.

Frederick Jones, 76, of Morrisville was driving northbound at the time. In an emailed statement, investigators wrote that he hit a pedestrian — Shelly Foster, 56, also of Morrisville. Foster died at Copley Hospital. Jones was not hurt, and police said that as of Saturday evening, he had not been charged.

However, authorities are searching for witnesses in their effort to learn more about the incident. If you saw what happened, the Morristown Police Department is asking you to call them at (802) 888-4211.