Police departments continue to respond to mental health emergencies along with mental health crisis professionals and these cases continue to be on the rise. A mental health crisis will sometimes cause a person to call 911 but police officers, even those who have received special training, aren’t always equipped to handle the circumstance.

The South Burlington Police Department works along with the Howard Center to respond to these situations and Chief Shawn Burke says these types of calls continue to remain persistent.

“In cases that involve intoxication or overdose we never know what we are going to see when we get on the scene, and a lot of these calls, in general, are very unpredictable, and it’s not a terrible idea to have the police go and make sure the scene is safe before you introduce other professionals. I think the one that we see a lot of here is the welfare check, or some type of suicidal ideation, whether that has been put out on social media or through conversations, those are what we see here.”

Mourning Fox, Director of Mental Health programs for the Vermont Department of Public Safety says the last two plus years with COVID has had a significant impact on all of our mental health. “Those with the most robust constitutions and those with less, we are all managing the varying levels of stress related to the last several years.”

State Police have mental health crisis specialists embedded within each of the state barracks. Fox says they are still seeing an uptick from the effects of the pandemic. “The embedded workers can be going out to all kinds of things that have impacts on our mental health and so they may be out at situations where there is a missing person or you know a motor vehicle accident with the loss of life and trauma related to that.”

Fox says to reach out to organizations in your community if you need help. “We are all struggling right now it’s been a long hall for the last couple of years, and if we can give each other a little bit of grace, and treat each other respectfully that is going to go a really long way.”

If you are looking for help for anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, you can also call or text 988.