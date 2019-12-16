Police seek driver from I-89 North hit-and-run in South Burlington

Vermont State Police have released additional information about a Saturday night crash on I-89 North. Troopers now say the crash in South Burlington was a hit-and-run incident, and they’re still looking for the driver.

Just before 10:00 p.m. that night, police say a Ford Focus hit three other cars on the interstate. One of those three vehicles left the roadway and flipped onto its roof. The driver of that overturned car was not hurt, but the people in the two other cars that were struck were treated at UVM Medical Center for minor injuries.

Investigators say the driver of the Ford Focus ran away and has not been found yet, so if you know anything about where that person is, call the VSP Williston Barracks at (802) 878-7111. The crash led the northbound side of the highway to close briefly while first responders could secure the scene.