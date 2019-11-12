Police seek truck, occupants who may have information on Rockingham homicide

Vermont State Police are asking the public’s help in locating the owner of a silver Toyota pickup truck that was passing through an area of Rockingham where a delivery driver was shot to death November 1.

Police say occupants of the truck, believed to be a 2016 or Toyota Tacoma SR5, may have witnessed the shooting of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, who was found dead inside a delivery truck pulled to the side of southbound Route 103 between Lower Bartonsville and Williams roads.

Fonseca-Rivera of Boston worked for Katsiroubas Produce of Hyde Park, Massachusetts. Police said he was in Vermont in a company vehicle making deliveries. Investigators believe he was killed between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Troopers set up a detail in the area Friday, stopping and asking drivers if they were in the area at the time of the shooting and noticed anything out of the ordinary.





The truck is believed to have a tonneau cover and a bug visor.

Anyone with information about this vehicle, or who may have any tips regarding the investigation, is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.