Police seeking help in search for missing Bristol man

Vermont State Police are asking for your help in finding a Bristol man who was reported missing Friday evening.

The last confirmed sighting of Walter Rusch, 63, was at his home sometime overnight Thursday night. However, police wrote on Saturday that he may have been walking in downtown Bristol at about 11:30 Friday morning.

Rusch is 5’11” tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he may be wearing a moss-green rain jacket and dark pants. Troopers wrote that he did not take any other personal belongings with him.

Rusch’s disappearance was not believed to be suspicious as of Saturday evening, but state police are asking you to call the New Haven barracks at (802) 388-4919 if you see him. You can also provide an anonymous tip by clicking here.