Saranac Lake, NY — On Wednesday, New York State Police responded to a reported stabbing at Stewart’s Shop on Bloomingdale Ave. When they arrived, police were confronted by the suspect, who was shot and killed.

Cody Sanford, a Saranac Lake Witness says he witnessed the whole incident while parked at Stewart’s. “It happened all so fast. There was maybe one second in between the beginning and end.” Sanford says he was driving to work when he first saw the suspect in the middle of the road walking towards a car with a knife in his hands, and subsequently called the police.

Sanford then says the suspect was walking towards Stewart’s when the police arrived. Officers attempted to speak with the suspect when he ran at them with the knife.

“I have nothing but praise for the officer,” said Sanford. “She was collected and didn’t want it to go down. She addressed his mental health first.”

Sanford and other community members say these incidents aren’t typical for Saranac Lake. “It doesn’t happen here very often,” said Sanford. “I’ve only ever heard of one thing.”

Another Saranac Lake resident William Galligher said, “this is a freak moment, that doesn’t happen here. Hopefully, it’s the one rare case. I love it here, this is my home.”

A victim who was stabbed was taken to the Adirondack Medical Center. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.