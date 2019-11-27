Police: St. Johnsbury standoff connected to multi-state crime spree from January

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. – A St. Johnsbury man is facing a laundry list of charges, following a three-hour standoff with police Tuesday morning.

Around 7 a.m., police say a stabbing victim had left a residence on Caledonia Street. Meantime, they received a report someone was breaking into the front door of the same residence.

When they arrived, police found Johnnie A. Simpson, 44, had barricaded himself in a room at that address with his young daughter.

The Vermont State Police Hostage Negotiation Team and Tactical Support Team were requested, and the road was closed to traffic.

Three hours later, police say they were able to convince Simpson to let the child come out, and for him to surrender. The girl was not hurt. Few other details are known about the stabbing victim, or the person’s condition.

Simpson is currently being held without bail.

Police confirmed Johnnie is the brother of Everett Simpson, the man accused of kidnapping a New Hampshire woman and her son in January and sexually assaulting her at a motel in White River Junction.