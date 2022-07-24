Authorities are determining whether or not to file criminal charges in connection with a police standoff at the McDonald’s on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.

It started shortly after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Police Chief Shawn Burke said an unnamed employee brought a loaded handgun into the restaurant, pulled three live rounds out of it and threw them onto the grill, causing an explosion.

Everyone else in the building evacuated at that point, but Chief Burke said the man stayed inside with the gun — and other ammunition — still in his possession. After a brief negotiation, he left the weapon behind and walked out of the building. Officers took him into custody without further incident; no one was hurt.

The chief said the employee was taken to UVM Medical Center for an evaluation Sunday night. South Burlington P.D. investigators are still looking into the matter; they’re asking anyone who may know more about this to call Corporal Williamson at (802) 846-4111.