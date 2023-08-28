A Winooski man faces a raft of criminal charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a Church Street bar early Monday, then punched a Burlington police officer while resisting arrest.

Police were called to Einstein’s Tap Room just after midnight Monday after a report that an employee had been assaulted. Officers learned that bar employees had recovered a firearm from one suspect, and that a second man, later identified as Hasan Williams, 26, may be armed as well.

Police encountered Williams and attempted to secure a sling-style bag from the man. Williams resisted and according to officers attempted to reach into the bag. During the scuffle, Williams allegedly punched an officer in the face.

Multiple officers took Williams into custody as he continued to attempt to reach into the bag. Police found a loaded .22 caliber handgun protruding from the bag.

Investigators say they learned that Williams allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the bar.

After multiple witness and victim interviews, police arrested Williams, who faces charges of Sexual Assault, Simple Assault on a Protected Professional, Simple Assault, Person Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm, and Resisting Arrest.

Williams was held without bail pending arraignment.