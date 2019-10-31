Police: Troy, NY homicide victim spent time in Burlington

TROY, N.Y. – Police in Troy, New York are hoping neighboring Vermont might be able to help answer questions related to a homicide investigation.

Troy police say Beyonce Wint died September 17, at a residence on 4th Ave. in Troy.

Police say this picture of Beyonce Wint is recent.

The investigation has since revealed Wint spent time in Burlington several days prior to her death. They want to know if anyone has information about her whereabouts between early September, and the time of her death.

The Troy Police Department can be contacted at (518) 270-4447.