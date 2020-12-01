Police: Two people arrested following shooting in Newport

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

NEWPORT, Vt. – Police say they were led on a chase Monday, after a shooting in the Waterfront Plaza parking lot in Newport, around 11:30a.m.

Newport police say the victim, who was shot in the leg, was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in stable condition.

Cops say a car involved took off from the scene, and was later found by U.S. Border Patrol on Interstate 91 south near the Barton exit.

Two people were in the car. Police eventually caught up to them in Orleans, arresting them.

Police are still figuring out how it’s all connected. They do not think there is a threat to the community.