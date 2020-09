PANTON, Vt. – Police say a Middlebury man died after his Jeep Cherokee hit a tree in Panton.

The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday on West Road.

James Warner, 69, was found in his car unresponsive, he was taken to UVM Medical Center where he later died.

Police are still investigating. They want to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the crash.