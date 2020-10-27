Police: Waitsfield woman dies, hit by a driver in crosswalk

WAITSFIELD, Vt. – A Vermont woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car while crossing a crosswalk in Waitsfield.

It happened at the intersection of Main Street and Carroll Road, just after 11:30 Monday morning.

Mariah McGill, 43, of Waitsfield was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center, where she later died.

Troopers say June Sardi, 84, was headed south on Main Street when she hit McGill.  Sardi was cited, accused of gross negligent operation. She is due in court on Thursday.

Police want to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the crash. 

