The Williston Police say they’ve caught the suspects in Wednesday evening’s smoke-bombing of Majestic 10 Cinema.

Surveillance video from the movie theater reportedly showed two people getting out of a white Honda Pilot with unknown Vermont license plates, lighting the fuses of two smoke bombs and throwing the bombs into the lobby entrance before driving away. No one was hurt, but several buildings were evacuated.

Investigators have cited the suspects for disorderly conduct and sending false alarms to public safety agencies. The names of the two aren’t available because they’re underage.