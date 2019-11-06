Police: Woman arrested following stabbing outside CVS in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. – A Fair Haven, Vermont woman is being held without bail accused of stabbing a man in front of CVS on North Main Street in Rutland, Tuesday morning.

The victim, Khry Walker, 27, was treated with a wound to his left hip at Rutland Regional Medical Center.  Police say he identified the woman as Tijanique Reeves-Brown, 23, someone he had been in a relationship with.

Police say Reeves-Brown took off in her car after the assault.  She was located at a home in Rutland City, and even ran away from police before she was caught and arrested.  She was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of first degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon.

Police say Walker had an active protection order against Reeves-Brown from June.

