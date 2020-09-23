Police: Woman killed in head-on crash in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. – Police say one woman is dead, and two others injured following a head-on crash in Colchester, Tuesday.

It happened just before 1 p.m., on Main Street near the intersection of Canyon Estates Drive.

Police say Robert LaValley, 76, of Colchester was headed south in a pick-up truck towing a trailer, when he crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.

His passenger, Nancy LaValley, 72, was initially trapped, but was pulled from the vehicle by first responders. She died at UVM Medical Center. Robert was seriously hurt.

The driver of the other vehicle, has non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 2A was detoured for about two hours.