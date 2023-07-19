Richmond, VT – Vermont State Police determined the woman who died after falling into the Huntington River had drowned.

“At the end of a challenging week already full of heartbreak for Vermont, I am deeply saddened by the news that we suddenly and tragically have lost a beloved member of our Burlington community, Katie Hartnett,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger in a statement.

Investigators said Katie Hartnett, 25, was not planning on swimming and accidentally slipped in the river.

“This is a devastating loss for the (Burlington School District) community, for Katie’s many friends across Burlington and beyond, and most of all, for her parents and family,” Weinberger said.