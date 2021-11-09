Political experts react to Governor Sununu’s decision to seek a fourth term as governor

While the Sununu name has been synonymous with Washington politics for decades, Governor Chris Sununu won’t make a play for the U.S. Senate right now. It wasn’t the avenue many expected for the three term governor.

On Tuesday, Governor Sununu put rumors to rest, saying there is more he’d like to accomplish in the Granite State.

“And I would be honored if the people of New Hampshire would elect me again as their governor,” Governor Sununu said.

Governor Sununu told reporters in Concord he’s staying put.

“Managing covid, making impactful relief and recovery investments,” Governor Sununu said. “Fighting Washington mandates and these unbelievable executive orders. Things that we haven’t seen come out of Washington before.”

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein, said this news wasn’t what some in the Republican party expected.

“National Republicans have talked him up as probably their best opportunity to take the senate seat in New Hampshire,” Klein said.

The Associate Professor for the Department of Politics, at St. Anselm College Chris Galdieri was also surprised by this decision.

“So it’s really good news for democrats, but i think their fear looking ahead to next year, is that if the political environment does not improve and doesn’t change its possibly you don’t necessarily need a chris sununu to win this seat”

While Democrats may have gotten some breathing room, Klein said this can change up the game big time.

“This remakes the senate map in a pretty significant way,” Klein said. “Republicans only need to take one seat to take control of the senate next year.”

Klein said there is going to be a scramble to see who can fit that role.

“There are other folks that are in around the Trump orbit that might want to give it a shot,” Klein said. “But Governor Sununu has probably the most famous political last name in Republican politics right now.”

Klein said he thinks there is still a possibility Governor Sununu has his eyes on a run for the White House at some point.