Pollen levels spike as warm and dry weather remains

The sun and the warmth has returned after a cold start to spring across most of New England. Pollen season was off to a slow start because of the cold, but the recent dry and warm weather has resulted in a large spike in pollen levels across Vermont.

“When we have more rain that tends to lower the pollen count, so when there is dry and very sunny weather and there is wind, people do see more symptoms from their pollen allergies and also because they are outside and enjoying the weather” said Doctor Cristina Carter from Timber Lane Allergy & Asthma Associates in South Burlington, Vt.

With peak tree pollen season occurring through early June and grass pollen season taking hold through July, taking precautions may be necessary if you do struggle with pollen allergies.

Dr. Carter also said to help limit your allergies, you can simply limit outdoor exposure, wash your face, hands and clothing regularly. She adds, over the counter medication can also help.

A warming trend over the past decade has resulted in prolonged and sometimes severe pollen seasons. Longer warm seasons means the longer trees, grasses and plants can produce pollen, thus your allergies sometimes start earlier and last longer.

If you do suffer from allergies, Timber Lane Allergy & Asthma Associates re-opens in person screenings on June 1st.