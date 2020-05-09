Pop-up testing sites, the latest effort to increase testing in Vermont

Vermont Governor Phil Scott recently set a goal for the Green Mountain State, of conducting a thousand coronavirus tests per day.

The Vermont Department of Health was out in Colchester on Saturday, as part of the effort to meet that goal. Pop-up testing sites like this one, along with drive-through sites and other facilities, ensure as many Vermonters can be tested as possible.

It’s all a part of the plan to significantly increase and strengthen testing and contract tracing programs throughout the state. “Exactly as the governor and the secretary have said, we’re kind of on the lookout for COVID, and keeping Vermonters safe. So there may be people out there that are asymptomatic, that are walking around with it, and the goal is to try to catch it and do contract tracing so we can stop it,” says Chad Spooner, Public Information Officer for the Vermont Department of Health.

Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, says these pop-up clinics are an important part of limiting the spread of COVID-19 and helping to keep Vermonters safe and healthy. Testing, and comprehensive contract tracing, are absolutely essential to re-starting Vermont’s economy. He says there’s another bonus… these tests are quick and easy to conduct.

“When someone gets to the intake, is it’s literally five minutes to get the swab. And then to get the results, if the person is positive, we will give them a call in one to two days. If it’s negative, VDH will be mailing them their results,” said Spooner.

This particular test site is screening asymptomatic first responders, health care workers and day care providers. State officials sent them an email on Friday, letting them know the site would open.

Three more sites will pop up next week, one each in Bennignton, Brattleboro and Hartford.