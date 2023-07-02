The U.S. Border Patrol is recruiting new hires in our region with a method that an agency official says it hasn’t used in a long time.

Robert Garcia is the chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector, which covers the Canadian border in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York’s North Country. He tweeted, in part:

“For the first time in over a decade, we are hiring Border Patrol Agents directly to northern border stations, including a $10,000 hiring incentive!”

The Department of Homeland Security also says new agents taking a job that the agency has deemed difficult to fill will be eligible for a second $10,000 hiring incentive. There’s no indication if any open positions within the Swanton Sector meet this definition.